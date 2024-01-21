Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Insight Vision and The Heico Companies
Saukville, WI, January 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Insight Vision's product lines include sewer inspection push rod camera systems and mainline sewer inspection crawler systems. Insight Vision also offers in-house service, repair, and aftermarket support. Their money-saving modular camera design, knowledgeable factory technicians, and industry-leading service times help the company stand out from their competitors. The Insight Vision team is enthusiastic about meeting customers' needs by assisting them in saving time, money, and effort.
The Heico Companies is a family-owned business and parent holding company for a diverse portfolio of manufacturing, construction, and industrial services businesses. Founded by Michael Heisley in 1979, The Heico Companies has delivered sustainability to its businesses while maintaining its entrepreneurial spirit. The Heico Companies has over 9,000 employees and over 70 operating companies on five continents.
"The addition of the Insight Vision team, brand, and products to our group allows us to offer our customers a new segment of sewer and drain solutions while supporting an American manufacturer and proven industry leader. Utilizing Heico's resources, Insight Vision can continue to achieve cutting-edge innovations, overall benefiting our customers." – Barbara Philibert, President and CEO of the Heico Companies' Industrial Technologies Group
"Since its inception, Insight Vision has been committed to pioneering the latest innovations of inspection cameras for our customers while providing everlasting service and support. With the addition of The Heico Companies' resources and leadership, Insight Vision is positioned for even further growth and opportunity across the sewer and drain sectors." – Steve Napoleon, President of Alliance Technology
"Alliance Technology is a wonderful company, and Steve was a great client to work with. The opportunity for him to become a part of an organization such as HEICO cannot be overstated. The future looks bright for these two groups, and I cannot wait to work with everyone again in the future." - Jonathan Blair, Associate Director
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
The Heico Companies is a family-owned business and parent holding company for a diverse portfolio of manufacturing, construction, and industrial services businesses. Founded by Michael Heisley in 1979, The Heico Companies has delivered sustainability to its businesses while maintaining its entrepreneurial spirit. The Heico Companies has over 9,000 employees and over 70 operating companies on five continents.
"The addition of the Insight Vision team, brand, and products to our group allows us to offer our customers a new segment of sewer and drain solutions while supporting an American manufacturer and proven industry leader. Utilizing Heico's resources, Insight Vision can continue to achieve cutting-edge innovations, overall benefiting our customers." – Barbara Philibert, President and CEO of the Heico Companies' Industrial Technologies Group
"Since its inception, Insight Vision has been committed to pioneering the latest innovations of inspection cameras for our customers while providing everlasting service and support. With the addition of The Heico Companies' resources and leadership, Insight Vision is positioned for even further growth and opportunity across the sewer and drain sectors." – Steve Napoleon, President of Alliance Technology
"Alliance Technology is a wonderful company, and Steve was a great client to work with. The opportunity for him to become a part of an organization such as HEICO cannot be overstated. The future looks bright for these two groups, and I cannot wait to work with everyone again in the future." - Jonathan Blair, Associate Director
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories