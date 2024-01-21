Advancing Wireless Network Capabilities for Operational Advantage at the 2024 FutureG Summit
The FutureG for Defense Summit will take place on March 6-7, 2024 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, January 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the Future G for Defense Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on March 6-7, 2024. The Summit will bring together industry experts, federal government, and DoD to discuss their efforts towards accelerating the adoption of transformative 5G and future generation wireless networking technologies.
With 6G and next generation networks on the horizon, promising even greater network progress, market transformation and improved communications capabilities support the United States’ technological power in an age of global competition. The integration of these technologies will also be critical to ensuring the Warfighter can operate effectively in contested environments, where networks are compromised. DoD’s recent designation of future generation wireless as one of their fourteen critical technology areas underscores the need to act quickly in building the ecosystem necessary to rapidly deliver requirements to the Warfighter.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
- Juan R. Ramírez, Director, 5G Cross Functional Team, Office of the DoD CIO
- Amanda Toman, Director, Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund, NTIA
- Col. Matthew J. McKinney, USMC, Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
- Winston A. Beauchamp, SES, Deputy CIO,, Department of the Air Force
- Neal Ziring, Technical Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, NSA
- Dr. Brian Kelley, PhD, Principal Investigator and SME, FutureG Applied Research, OUSD(R&E)
- Diane Rinaldo, Chief Technology Officer, Executive Director, Open RAN Policy Coalition
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit
- Leveraging 5G and FutureG Technologies to Ensure US Operational & Strategic Advantage
- Advancing Telecommunication & Network Capabilities for U.S. Warfighter Advantage
- Bolstering Resiliency of 5G Networks with Emerging Security Techniques
- Revolutionizing USMC Logistics & Operations through a 5G Communications Fabric
- Enabling Hybrid Space-Terrestrial 5G Networks for Strategic Space Domain Advantage
- CISA 5G Mission: Enabling Security & Resilience across 5G Network Systems
- Leading Development on Open RAN and 6G Systems for Enhanced Interoperability
- Collaborating with Aviation and Wireless Sectors for Safe & Efficient Flight Operations
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from U.S. Military Services, DoD, International Partners, Acquisition Authorities, & Industry. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org, 201-940-6680.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the FutureG for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at futureg.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Categories