Global SCN8A Community Unites for Awareness: Recognizing the Unseen Struggle on International SCN8A Awareness Day

On February 9, 2024, the global SCN8A community will come together to observe International SCN8A Awareness Day, an event dedicated to shedding light on SCN8A, a rare neurological disorder. This year’s theme, "If You Only Knew," aims to reveal the hidden challenges faced by individuals and families affected by SCN8A and to foster a deeper understanding and support network for them.