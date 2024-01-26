Sailotech Has Been Appraised at Level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration
Hyderabad, India, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sailotech, along with its ERP Consulting & Product Development Division today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration. CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability. The appraisal was performed by SPA- Systems I Process I Application.
An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a “defined” level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization’s set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.
“I am extremely proud of the Sailotech’s SEPG team for achieving the CMMI Level 3 Appraisal,” says Suresh Babu Inturu, MD, Sailotech. “We commend Sailotech along with its Consulting, ERP, Product Development & Analytics Division on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization.”
About Sailotech:
Sailotech is a global technology company specializing in digital transformation, enterprise software solutions, and IT consulting services. With a proven track record of delivering successful projects across industries, Sailotech combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technologies to help organizations achieve their strategic goals. Headquartered in Maryland, USA, Sailotech operates globally with a strong presence in multiple countries including the UK, USA & India.
About ISACA
For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.
For more information and to explore how Sailotech's solutions can benefit your organization, please contact:
Amul Patel
Head of UK Operations
Email: amul.patel@sailotech.com
+44 (0) 7774 939 492
ISACA Contacts: Emily Van Camp, evcamp@isaca.org, +1.847.385.7223 Kristen Kessinger, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5512
