Doppel Secures $14 Million Series A to Realize AI-Powered Protection Against Impersonation, Phishing, and Disinformation
Led by Andreessen Horowitz, this new round brings Doppel’s total fundraising to $19M to date.
San Francisco, CA, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Doppel, the AI-native digital risk protection company, announced today the successful completion of a $14 million Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) with participation from Strategic Cyber Ventures and seasoned cybersecurity leaders. The investment will accelerate Doppel's mission to revolutionize brand security and threat intelligence through the application of artificial intelligence technology.
“We invested in Doppel because they are tackling mission-critical problems in brand security and social engineering that are accelerating with AI,” said Zane Lackey, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz. “This is the perfect marriage of a highly ambitious and technical team targeting large scale problems from first principles.”
While the threat of AI impersonation, phishing, and disinformation campaigns continues to grow exponentially, Doppel is turning the tables and using AI as a defense to help companies quickly detect and takedown dangerous content and the accounts responsible.
Historically, this kind of digital risk protection has been difficult for organizations to scale due to the manual nature of many security and IP operations. Scanning across numerous channels leads to noisy, delayed, and missed alerts. Takedowns include tedious forms to fill and back-and-forth communication with platforms. Escalations and incident response takes hours if not days.
Doppel’s AI-native architecture enables continuous monitoring, rapid detection, and seamless takedowns across traditional channels like web domains, social media platforms, and the dark web as well as emerging channels such as Telegram and crypto. AI and automation enable its analysts to operate at 10x greater efficiency with high signal-noise detection, faster takedowns, and average support response times in minutes. With deep platform integrations and strategic relationships, Doppel provides customers robust protection against phishing and cybercrime campaigns.
The new funding will be used to further Doppel’s research and development, while expanding its global operations with customer support and sales. Doppel already supports major brands worldwide, including Coinbase, VSCO, and ARK Invest.
"We are thrilled to partner with Andreessen Horowitz on the next phase of our journey," said Kevin Tian, Co-Founder and CEO of Doppel. “We started Doppel to tackle emerging threats in digital integrity with a new approach. Our team of Silicon Valley and traditional security talent has a singular focus to scale AI-native digital risk protection for our customers."
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
press@doppel.com
About Doppel:
Doppel is a leading AI digital risk protection company that leverages advanced technologies to safeguard brands from digital threats, phishing, and cybercrime. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Doppel empowers businesses to protect their brand identity in the evolving digital landscape.
About Andreessen Horowitz:
Andreessen Horowitz is a venture capital firm known for investing in transformative technology companies. With a focus on supporting entrepreneurs and fostering innovation, Andreessen Horowitz has played a pivotal role in the success of numerous groundbreaking startups across various industries.
Abby Hadidian
408-493-0688
