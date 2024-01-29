Jessica Tinney Assumes Sole Ownership of Menopod, Marking a New Era
Coldwater, Canada, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Menopod, a leading e-commerce company renowned for its compact cooling relief for hot flashes, proudly announces a significant shift in ownership that took place on January 1, 2024. Jessica Tinney, a dedicated professional within the organization since 2018, has acquired Menopod, becoming the sole owner, marking a transition to a woman-owned sole proprietorship.
Reflecting on Success and Commitment to Excellence
"Looking back on the successes and growth of Menopod as a brand and community, I am enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead," says Jessica Tinney, New Owner of Menopod. "Being a part of Menopod since 2018 has been an incredible journey. I am honoured to take the reins as the sole owner, and committed to maintaining the legacy of excellence established by Menopod’s predecessors."
Dedication to Women's Empowerment and Wellness
Under female leadership, Menopod is dedicated to empowering women through effective solutions for managing menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms. “Our commitment is unwavering to enhance the quality of life for our customers and community," emphasizes Jessica. "Menopod understands the challenges experienced during menopause and is passionate about providing support and relief. Our goal is to make Menopod’s website a hub for resources, information and solutions for menopausal symptoms.”
Commitment to Social Responsibility: Continuing Support for Women's Health Initiatives
On World Menopause Day, Menopod dedicates a portion of its profits to organizations such as the Women's Health Foundation and the International Menopause Society. As Menopod embarks on this new era under Jessica Tinney's leadership, the brand looks forward to the continuation of making a positive impact on the lives of women worldwide and expanding its dedication as the brand grows.
Connect with Jessica Tinney
With a background in wellness and customer support, Jessica deepened her commitment when joining the Menopod team in 2018, bringing her focus on women’s health and wellness.
In 2022, as a new mom, Menopod became her go-to for postpartum night sweats, becoming her trusted tool for comfort. This experience cemented Jessica’s professional and personal affiliation with Menopod and her goals to help grow the brand.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Jessica Tinney, Owner
Email: hello@menopod.com
Phone: 1-866-822-1615
Follow on Instagram for updates and insights: @menopodcool
Website: www.menopod.com
Conclusion
As Menopod welcomes this new era under the sole ownership of Jessica Tinney, the company extends gratitude to its loyal customers, partners, and the media for their ongoing support. Menopod is proud to be a woman-owned business and is excited about the journey ahead under Jessica Tinney's leadership.
About Menopod
Menopod, known for its innovative cooling relief for hot flashes, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for women experiencing menopausal symptoms worldwide. Menopod has sold over 7000 units worldwide, delivering cooling comfort and relief to its users.
