Rides for Refugees Puts Refugee Family on Road to Self-Reliance
Rides for Refugees, a volunteer-led 501c3 charity in the Washington, D.C., area, gifted a car to an Afghan refugee who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. He needed a vehicle to work and support his family, after they fled to safety in the United States on Special Immigration Visas, leaving behind their home, money, and possessions.
Reston, VA, January 25, 2024
The car recipient, Mohamed, recently arrived from Afghanistan with his wife and children, sponsored by the United States government’s Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program. The family was eligible for SIVs because Mohamed supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan through military service and his work in humanitarian organizations. Because of this work, it was unsafe for them to stay in Afghanistan.
Although the family lost their home and possessions when they fled Afghanistan, Mohamed and his wife, Freshta, consider the sacrifice worthwhile, because in the United States, all their children, including their daughters, will have the right to be educated and make their own decisions as adults. The daughters, who had been denied an education for two years under Taliban rule, cried for joy upon entering their Northern Virginia school for the first time.
Rides for Refugees president and founder Jacqui Olkin said of the car presentation, “We are delighted to help this courageous family with the gift of a car. Mohamed told me he looks forward to being in a situation in which he can help other people. I have confidence he and his family will be assets to our community.”
Speaking of what the gift of a car means to him, Mohamed said, “Rides for Refugees has given me hope, not only for myself but for all my family. . . Having this car, I can get more professional jobs.” He added that the car will be “an engine for success” for him and his family.
About Rides for Refugees: Rides for Refugees is a volunteer-led, 501c3 public charity that provides used vehicles to low-income, legal refugees in the United States, helping them get to work and become self-reliant. Rides for Refugees accepts vehicle donations nationwide, as well as monetary donations. For more information, please visit www.ridesforrefugees.org.
Jacqui Olkin
571-643-6020
www.ridesforrefugees.org
