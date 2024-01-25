Rides for Refugees Puts Refugee Family on Road to Self-Reliance

Rides for Refugees, a volunteer-led 501c3 charity in the Washington, D.C., area, gifted a car to an Afghan refugee who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. He needed a vehicle to work and support his family, after they fled to safety in the United States on Special Immigration Visas, leaving behind their home, money, and possessions.