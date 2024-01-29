STS Defence Joins Cicor Group
STS Defence is pleased to announce that following regulatory approvals they have joined the Cicor Group.
Gosport, United Kingdom, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cicor is one of Europe's fastest growing manufacturers of high-reliability electronics for defence & aerospace, medical and industrial applications. As part of Cicor, STS Defence will bring industry leading expertise in mission-system manufacturing, modernisation and sustainment of defence and aerospace solutions.
STS Defence will now continue the successful growth of recent years as part of Cicor UK, which also includes Axis Electronics, based in Bedford. By combining the strengths of Axis Electronics, which was acquired in 2021, and now STS Defence, Cicor is ideally positioned to deliver the most demanding customer programmes with a focus on the UK market.
STS Defence is committed to continue providing superior engineering and technology services from the existing site under the current management team. The continued operation and the integration of STS Defence employees into the Cicor Group will ensure continuity for our long-standing customer base.
STS Defence will now continue the successful growth of recent years as part of Cicor UK, which also includes Axis Electronics, based in Bedford. By combining the strengths of Axis Electronics, which was acquired in 2021, and now STS Defence, Cicor is ideally positioned to deliver the most demanding customer programmes with a focus on the UK market.
STS Defence is committed to continue providing superior engineering and technology services from the existing site under the current management team. The continued operation and the integration of STS Defence employees into the Cicor Group will ensure continuity for our long-standing customer base.
Contact
STS DefenceContact
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
Categories