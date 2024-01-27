Smart Accountants to Host LinkedIn Live to Divulge Tips on SOC 2 Compliance for Businesses
The upcoming LinkedIn live event offers a richer insight into diverse essential criteria for businesses to consider pertaining to SOC 2 Compliance and its certification in the present times.
Tomball, TX, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Smart Accountants, a leading Full-Service CPA firm, announces a LinkedIn Live event, aimed towards demystifying SOC 2 in today's digitized era.
This LinkedIn Live event will feature the industry's top speaker who will walk the audience through various intricacies of SOC 2 compliance, ways businesses can make use of it for their growth, the importance of certification, and much more.
With the world running in the digital age, businesses are increasingly pressurized to protect client's sensitive data by all means apart from ensuring their system protection at hand.
In moments like these, SOC 2 certification has turned out to be an anchor and a benchmark for organizations to evidently put forward their commitment towards data security and compliance and gain client's trust.
This LinkedIn Live event will help attendees learn about the following:
· The intricate components of SOC 2
· The core principles that make up the Trust Service Criteria, and the key elements that contribute to a robust SOC 2 framework
· Deeper purpose behind SOC 2 compliance and how it serves as a beacon for establishing trust and security in your business operations
· Myriad advantages that SOC 2 certification brings to the table
Know Your Speaker:
· Harshil Trivedi
Harshil Trivedi is a licensed CA, CPA (US) with more than 16 years of industry experience in Audit and Assurance.
The LinkedIn live event will be held on February 01, Thursday, from 9 am to 10 am ET.
To register for the event, visit - https://www.linkedin.com/events/demystifysoc2-understandingthee7151567720587632640/comments/
About The Company:
A leading accounting firm with deep industry expertise, Smart Accountants strives to provide impeccable finance, accounting, and audit services to mid-to-large-sized organizations across all 50 states in the US.
With a multi-dimensional approach combined with traditional competencies, Smart Accountants offers exemplary audit services with the sole aim of extending greater insight for addressing potential risks at hand, enhancing business efficiency and compliance throughout.
This LinkedIn Live event will feature the industry's top speaker who will walk the audience through various intricacies of SOC 2 compliance, ways businesses can make use of it for their growth, the importance of certification, and much more.
With the world running in the digital age, businesses are increasingly pressurized to protect client's sensitive data by all means apart from ensuring their system protection at hand.
In moments like these, SOC 2 certification has turned out to be an anchor and a benchmark for organizations to evidently put forward their commitment towards data security and compliance and gain client's trust.
This LinkedIn Live event will help attendees learn about the following:
· The intricate components of SOC 2
· The core principles that make up the Trust Service Criteria, and the key elements that contribute to a robust SOC 2 framework
· Deeper purpose behind SOC 2 compliance and how it serves as a beacon for establishing trust and security in your business operations
· Myriad advantages that SOC 2 certification brings to the table
Know Your Speaker:
· Harshil Trivedi
Harshil Trivedi is a licensed CA, CPA (US) with more than 16 years of industry experience in Audit and Assurance.
The LinkedIn live event will be held on February 01, Thursday, from 9 am to 10 am ET.
To register for the event, visit - https://www.linkedin.com/events/demystifysoc2-understandingthee7151567720587632640/comments/
About The Company:
A leading accounting firm with deep industry expertise, Smart Accountants strives to provide impeccable finance, accounting, and audit services to mid-to-large-sized organizations across all 50 states in the US.
With a multi-dimensional approach combined with traditional competencies, Smart Accountants offers exemplary audit services with the sole aim of extending greater insight for addressing potential risks at hand, enhancing business efficiency and compliance throughout.
Contact
Smart AccountantsContact
Aprajita Kansara
+1 850 788 2090
https://www.smartaccts.com
Aprajita Kansara
+1 850 788 2090
https://www.smartaccts.com
Categories