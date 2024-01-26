George W. Denninghoff Appointed EVP, Americas at Simms & Associates

Simms & Associates proudly welcomes George W. Denninghoff as Executive Vice President, Americas. With 25+ years of success in driving revenues and fostering customer satisfaction, George aligns his expertise with the company's North American growth goals. CEO Amanda Simms sees his appointment as pivotal in advancing Simms & Associates' global leadership in workforce management.