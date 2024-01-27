Urgent Care Foundation to Host Night of Impact at Stretch, Grow, Prosper Celebration

The Urgent Care Foundation has announced its 2024 Celebration, “Stretch, Grow, Prosper,” the largest philanthropic event in the Urgent Care industry. The evening, taking place at the 2024 Urgent Care Convention, will provide an immersive experience that goes beyond the traditional fundraising event, offering attendees multiple ways to contribute to shaping the future of Urgent Care.