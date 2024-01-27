Urgent Care Foundation to Host Night of Impact at Stretch, Grow, Prosper Celebration
The Urgent Care Foundation has announced its 2024 Celebration, “Stretch, Grow, Prosper,” the largest philanthropic event in the Urgent Care industry. The evening, taking place at the 2024 Urgent Care Convention, will provide an immersive experience that goes beyond the traditional fundraising event, offering attendees multiple ways to contribute to shaping the future of Urgent Care.
Las Vegas, NV, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Urgent Care Foundation to Host Night of Impact at Stretch, Grow, Prosper Celebration
The Urgent Care Foundation has announced its 2024 Celebration, “Stretch, Grow, Prosper,” the largest philanthropic event in the Urgent Care industry. The evening, taking place at the 2024 Urgent Care Convention, will provide an immersive experience that goes beyond the traditional fundraising event, offering attendees multiple ways to contribute to shaping the future of Urgent Care.
This annual event invites attendees to support the Foundation’s cause of propelling vital research, educational development and humanitarian healthcare efforts in Urgent Care.
An evening filled with excitement and entertainment, the event will feature LED dance performances, interactive brain wave art, a 360-degree video booth, and much more. Further details can be found on the Foundation’s event website.
The Urgent Care Foundation emphasizes the importance of support and attendance for the organization to achieve new milestones for the Urgent Care industry. By participating, individuals ensure the satisfaction of patients' needs, support clinicians' educational development and make strategic investments that will influence future research and endeavors.
Attendees are encouraged to secure their spot for this unforgettable night by reserving a seat, buying a table, sponsoring or underwriting an opportunity for the event. Cocktail attire is encouraged, and attendees are invited to incorporate floral or garden-inspired elements into their outfit.
When: Monday, April 15, 2024
Where: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Schedule:
6:00 – 7:00 p.m. - Cocktail Reception
7:00 – 10:00 p.m. - Dinner, Awards and Program
10:00 p.m. – midnight - After Party and Chill Lounge
Ticket prices increase after January 31, 2024.
For those interested in event sponsorship, contact Cindy Simpson, Corporate Relations Manager, at (331) 472-3746 or csimpson@urgentcareassociation.org. For underwriting opportunities or table sponsorship, contact Christopher Tobin, Foundation Manager, at (331) 284-0104 or ctobin@urgentcareassociation.org.
For any additional questions, please contact Christopher Tobin at ctobin@urgentcareassociation.org.
The Urgent Care Foundation has announced its 2024 Celebration, “Stretch, Grow, Prosper,” the largest philanthropic event in the Urgent Care industry. The evening, taking place at the 2024 Urgent Care Convention, will provide an immersive experience that goes beyond the traditional fundraising event, offering attendees multiple ways to contribute to shaping the future of Urgent Care.
This annual event invites attendees to support the Foundation’s cause of propelling vital research, educational development and humanitarian healthcare efforts in Urgent Care.
An evening filled with excitement and entertainment, the event will feature LED dance performances, interactive brain wave art, a 360-degree video booth, and much more. Further details can be found on the Foundation’s event website.
The Urgent Care Foundation emphasizes the importance of support and attendance for the organization to achieve new milestones for the Urgent Care industry. By participating, individuals ensure the satisfaction of patients' needs, support clinicians' educational development and make strategic investments that will influence future research and endeavors.
Attendees are encouraged to secure their spot for this unforgettable night by reserving a seat, buying a table, sponsoring or underwriting an opportunity for the event. Cocktail attire is encouraged, and attendees are invited to incorporate floral or garden-inspired elements into their outfit.
When: Monday, April 15, 2024
Where: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Schedule:
6:00 – 7:00 p.m. - Cocktail Reception
7:00 – 10:00 p.m. - Dinner, Awards and Program
10:00 p.m. – midnight - After Party and Chill Lounge
Ticket prices increase after January 31, 2024.
For those interested in event sponsorship, contact Cindy Simpson, Corporate Relations Manager, at (331) 472-3746 or csimpson@urgentcareassociation.org. For underwriting opportunities or table sponsorship, contact Christopher Tobin, Foundation Manager, at (331) 284-0104 or ctobin@urgentcareassociation.org.
For any additional questions, please contact Christopher Tobin at ctobin@urgentcareassociation.org.
Contact
Urgent Care AssociationContact
Samantha Wulff
630-657-6116
urgentcareassociation.org
Samantha Wulff
630-657-6116
urgentcareassociation.org
Categories