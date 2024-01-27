CEE Will Serve as Advisor to STEM Education Caucus
McLean, VA, January 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that a Congressional STEM Education Caucus has been formed to provide a meaningful bipartisan forum for the 118th Congress to discuss issues related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. The Center will act as Advisor to the Caucus.
CEE Honorary Trustee Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (R-FL) and Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) formed the caucus to support and promote STEM education at all levels (K-12, higher education, and in the workforce). CEE will provide relevant STEM education materials and experts through briefings and other activities to advance the goals of this important Congressional member organization.
Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President said, “Through this caucus, members of Congress play a vital role in advancing our nation’s goals. America’s global competitiveness depends on our commitment in STEM fields. Unfortunately, the U.S. lags behind many nations in math and science proficiency.”
The Center for Excellence in Education was founded by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann DiGennaro. CEE is a recognized leader in STEM education for 40 years, with programs that encourage leadership and innovation among top STEM students, enhance STEM teacher professional development, and expand the STEM career pipeline to underserved rural and urban students.
The Center’s alumni represent all 50 U.S. states and are leaders in business and education, improving lives through research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
