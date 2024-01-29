Exciting Announcement for St. Louis: CLVR LABs Attains 501(c)(3) Status and Calls for Community Support
St. Louis, MO, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CLVR LABs is delighted to announce a significant milestone – the granting of its 501(c)(3) status, a testament to the organization's dedication to enriching the lives of under served communities. This designation not only reaffirms CLVR LABs' unwavering commitment but also signifies that contributions to the organization are now tax-deductible.
An open invitation is extended to members of the community to participate in effecting real change. Whether individuals possess expertise in business, creative media, mental health advocacy, or community development, their unique skills and talents are valued in supporting CLVR LABs' transformative initiatives.
Engage with Purpose: Explore opportunities to contribute time and skills to initiatives directly impacting under served communities, spanning business literacy, creative media, mental health, and community development.
Support for Change: Consider making financial contributions to bolster programs addressing critical community needs. Donations, regardless of size, play a pivotal role in the success of CLVR LABs' initiatives.
Amplify the Message: Assist in disseminating this announcement throughout networks to bolster awareness and foster a more robust, vibrant community.
"We are not merely an organization; we are a community of changemakers. Let us, together, showcase the collective impact we can achieve," expressed Joe Ibatuemoli, Executive Director at CLVR LABs.
For media inquiries and interviews with Joe Ibatuemoli, please contact (618)802-3333.
Thank you for your continued support.
Joe Ibatuemoli
Executive Director
CLVR LABs
Contact
Joe Ramos
618-802-3333
https://clvrm3dia.com/clvr-labs
