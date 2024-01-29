BedPost Confessions; Smart, Saucy Stories & Entertainment
Austin, TX, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BedPost Confessions is a unique gathering where talented storytellers share intimate, hilarious, and thought-provoking experiences. From steamy encounters to unexpected adventures, these stories will captivate and entertain guests throughout the evening. All attendees will have a chance to share their own stories by submitting anonymous confessions that may be read aloud, onstage.
BedPost Confessions in Austin, Texas
Friday, February 16 at 8:00pm (CST)
Saturday, February 17 at 8:00pm (CST) - this show will also be live-streamed
Location: The Scottish Rite Theater in Austin, Texas
Performers:
–Newcomers to the BedPost stage KB Brookins & Rowdy Rani
–Writer Arielle Sokoll Ward
–Therapist, BedPost Board Member & BedPost Emcee Adam Maurer
–Austin Drag Queen & Activist Brigitte Bandit
–Emceed by Ebony Stewart & Nikki DaVaughn
–With giveaways from local sponsors
Performers at BedPost Confessions share narratives that explore the diverse aspects of human relationships with humor, vulnerability, and a touch of mischief.
All attendees are welcomed into a warm and inclusive community, so an open mind and a willingness to embrace the power of storytelling is required.
BedPost Confessions is a night of laughter, connection, and celebration of human experiences. BedPost Confessions is ASL-interpreted and wheelchair accessible.
Cocktails, beer, seltzers, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available from Drink Slingers.
Contact
Sadie Smythe
512-222-9725
bedpostconfessions.com
