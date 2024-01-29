Local Response & Emerging Tech to Aid Recovery in CBRN Affected Areas
12th Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium to feature two panel discussions this March 13-14 in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Joint Civil and DoD CBRN Symposium will convene senior leaders across DoD, military, federal government, industry, and academia to explore the continued efforts to advance defense, readiness, and response to current and emerging CBRN threats. Over the course of two days, this Symposium will host two panel discussions.
Day One: Local Response to CBRN Incident in Major U.S. City
Ensuring state and local law enforcement and first responders have the equipment, training, and information they need to protect their communities is necessary to effectively manage the potential impact. Protecting public transportation, ensuring robust information sharing between local, state, & federal entities, and prioritizing training and education are essential for effective CBRN incident response, defense, and mitigation.
Moderator: Henry H. Willis - Senior Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation
Panelists:
Battalion Chief Timothy Rice - WMD Branch Director, New York City Fire Department
Chief William Swann - Director Chief, Nashville Fire Department/OEM
Capt. David Laub - Joint Hazard Assessment Team Leader, Los Angeles County Fire Department
Day Two: Utilizing Emerging Tech to Aid Response & Recovery in a CBRN Affected Dense Urban Environment
CBRN events can be devastating to highly complex, densely populated urban environments. To address present and future threats, this panel will highlight the challenges of operating in an urban environment and the implementation of innovative tech such as AI, ML, unmanned/autonomous platforms, and microsensors that can strengthen detection for CBRN releases.
Moderator: Marty Sikes - Associate Executive Director, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs, National Strategic Research Institute
Panelists:
Jonathan S. Ebbert - Division Chief & CWMD PM, National Guard Bureau-J39
Trina Vian - Technical Staff, MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Dr. Justine Johannes - Associate Laboratory Director, Global Security, Sandia National Laboratories
Dr. Andrea Wiggins - PM, Chemical & Biological Threats, Science & Technology Directorate, DHS
To learn more, please visit https://jointcbrn.dsigroup.org/.
Current Sponsors:
Networking Sponsor – ARServices
Exhibitors – 908devices, ADS Inc., Domenix, Genovac, MESH, Inc., Moderna, National Strategic Research Institute, Ortec, Spectral Labs, Stemrad, Teledyne Flir
