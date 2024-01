Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s MOSA for Defense Summit

National Harbor, MD, January 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute’s MOSA for Defense Summit will provide a forum for members of the DoD, Military Services, Industry, Academia, and other key stakeholders to discuss the warfighting imperative of implementing a modular open systems approach (MOSA) in the design, development, delivery, acquisition, and sustainment of modern warfighting systems.Adversaries are developing advanced warfighting capabilities faster than the U.S. To maintain the competitive edge, the United States is mandating MOSA in the design of complex warfighting systems. To accelerate innovation and the delivery of warfighting systems at the speed of relevance, the United States must continually design, acquire, and sustain next generation capabilities with efficiency and flexibility by using architectures that are modular and open.The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:- The Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition- Raymond O’Toole, Jr., PhD, SES - Acting Director, Operational Test & Evaluation- Nadine Geier - Director, Systems Engineering, OUSD(R&E)- Harry Sotomayor - Director of Engineering/Chief Systems Engineer, PEO STRI- Stephen Brooks - Chief Engineer, Air Force Open Architectures Management Office- Christine Moulton - Acting Strategic Integration Manager, PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors- Steven A. Davidson - Chief Scientist for Systems Architecture, The MITRE CorporationTopics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:- Acquiring Interoperable and Adaptable Defense Systems that Evolve to Joint Force Mission Needs- Testing the Future: DOT&E Insights on MOSA Implementation in Defense Systems- Engineering the Future: Advancing Defense Capabilities Through MOSA- The Role of Consortiums in Developing and Maintaining Open Standards for Government and Industry Technologies- Driving Standardized Approaches to Promote Efficiency, Cost-Effectiveness, and Interoperability across Defense Systems and TechnologiesSponsorship and exhibition opportunities are now available. Active-duty military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in learning more or asking questions, please visit https://mosa.dsigroup.org/ or contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.