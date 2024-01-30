Dates Announced for America’s Official Hypersonic Innovation Conference
HIC 2024 will be held this May 7-9 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 3rd Annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference will convene many Senior military leaders, acquisition authorities, & technical experts from across industry & academia. This “town-hall” style forum will offer attendees from military, government, industry, and academia a wide range of next-generation products and services that are enabling the U.S. military to design, test, manufacture, and scale hypersonic missiles in an era of Strategic Competition. Senior leaders at this event will address how the DoD is working to rapidly field innovative capabilities & strengthen the supply chains of strategic systems to keep pace with the evolving threat of hypersonic weapons.
HIC 2024 will feature three full days packed with 750+ DoD officials, military leaders, academics, and solution providers; one Classified Day, panel discussions, 8+ hours of dedicated networking opportunities, technology & industry displays in the exhibit hall, and more.
2024 Key Topics of Discussion Include:
- Addressing hypersonics as an urgent DoD priority: Developing the next generation of game-changing weapons to keep pace with U.S. adversaries & preserve national security
- Building on an integrated deterrence strategy that adapts strategic capabilities and keeps pace with evolving global threats such as hypersonic weapons
- Fielding Army’s Dark Eagle hypersonic missile to maximize Warfighter capabilities to deploy, fight, & win on future battlefields
- Driving the future of S&T across U.S. Air & Space Forces: Adopting a risk-tolerant approach to integrating hypersonic technologies in the multi-domain battlespace
- Advancing USN hypersonic expansion initiatives to keep pace with increasingly modernized adversaries
- Bolstering hypersonic RDT&E to support overall Warfighter needs
- Utilizing disruptive technology maturation to enhance the missile defense system & further develop hypersonic & ballistic capabilities
Sponsorship opportunities and Advanced Registration are now open. Those interested in learning more should visit: hypersonicinnovation.com.
