Presense: Bridging the Personal Security Gap
Presense introduces innovative solutions to enhance personal security, closing the gap in safety measures for individuals.
Oslo, Norway, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Presense, a leading innovator in personal security solutions, is pleased to announce the successful raise of its first and latest fundraising round, progressing to secure a total of 13,5 million kroner in investments within Q2 2024.
The funds raised in this round will be vital in further developing Presense's personal security technology, which aims to bridge the gap in safety measures for individuals in Oslo, Norway. Presense is committed to providing individuals with advanced tools and resources to ensure their well-being and peace of mind.
"We are thrilled to have received such strong support and interest from our investors," said Olav, CEO of Presense. "This investment will enable us to accelerate our efforts in making personal security more accessible and effective for everyone in Oslo."
Presense's innovative solutions combine technology with user-friendly interfaces, empowering individuals to take control of their personal security. With this latest funding, Presense will expand its reach and impact, bringing enhanced safety to more people.
This fundraising round is and has been met with enthusiasm from both existing and new investors who share Presense's vision for a safer world. The company remains committed to its mission of improving personal security and enhancing the lives of individuals.
For more information about Presense and its personal security solutions, please visit presns.com.
About Presense:
Presense is a new leading innovator in personal security solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals with advanced technology and resources to ensure their safety and peace of mind. Through innovative products and services, Presense is bridging the gap in personal security and revolutionizing the way people protect themselves.
Olav Henrik
+4797439559
www.presns.com
