TMMi America’s New Board of Directors 2024
Austin, TX, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TMMi America, a leading organization dedicated to promoting and advancing software testing and quality best practices, is pleased to announce its newly elected Board of Directors. The esteemed individuals will play a vital role in guiding and shaping the strategic direction of TMMi America, ensuring its continued commitment to excellence in the field of software testing and quality assurance.
The Test Maturity Model Integrated (TMMi) model is independent, business centered and internationally proven which allows it to provide a path for Organizations to assess and improve their test processes in a cost-effective manner. The TMMi is an avenue for formal certification if needed.
The new Board is effective immediately for a 2-year term and they represent a diverse group of practitioners across North and South America. The new Board of Directors are:
● Suresh Chandra Bose. G President
● Sammy Kolluru Vice President, and Secretary
● Suresh Krishnaiah Treasurer
● Gary Rueda Sandoval Director
● Lakshmi Vidya Peri Director
● Mark Summers Director
● Amanda Fetch Director
● Tarun Banga Director
Quotes:
“We are thrilled to welcome our new Board of Directors, a group of accomplished professionals with a wealth of experience and expertise in the Software Industry. Their leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of TMMi America.” - Suresh Chandra Bose, President of TMMi America
About TMMi America:
The TMMi Foundation is a non-profit organization registered in England. The Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving software quality management and test processes/practices. TMMi America provides local representation to the TMMi Foundation.
Do you want to get involved with TMMI America? TMMi America is providing a great opportunity to interact with TMMi America Board of Directors, if you are a TMMi America Premier Member. Signup is easy with lots of benefits for our members.
Contact Information:
For media enquiries or further information, please contact:
Suresh Chandra Bose. G at +1 (201) 699-7604, or email info@tmmiamerica.org.
