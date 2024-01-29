Ease.io Marks a Stellar 2023 with Industry-Leading Achievements and Robust Growth
Ease.io experienced substantial user expansion, high customer satisfaction, and industry recognition, underscoring its commitment to advancing manufacturing quality and safety.
San Clemente, CA, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ease, Inc., operating as Ease.io, a global leader in audit and inspection software for manufacturers around the world, proudly recaps an extraordinary year of achievements and milestones for 2023 despite macroeconomic headwinds. These achievements illustrate Ease.io's dedication to providing unmatched value and innovation, aiding manufacturers globally in their pursuit of enhanced quality, safety, productivity, and compliance through the adoption of digital solutions on the plant floor.
Growth Investment: In March 2023, Ease.io received a substantial growth investment from Luminate Capital Partners, marking a pivotal step in its journey towards innovation and market expansion. Additionally, the company welcomed Mark A. Philips as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to help propel Ease.io toward accelerated growth.
Expansion of Customer Base: The company proudly welcomed over 200 customers this year, expanding its reach and impact across manufacturers around the world.
Accelerated Product Adoption: EASE has achieved a notable milestone, surpassing 110k users on its platform, with an addition of 29,700 new registered users last year. Moreover, the company witnessed a significant surge in Safety and Quality program additions among existing customers, indicating the growing demand and trust in the software.
Record Audit and Inspection Volume: In 2023 alone, EASE facilitated over 4.1 million audits and inspections, leading to the logging of more than 750k completed findings that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
Exceptional Customer Satisfactions: EASE achieved an Administrator Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 50, 25% above industry average, coupled with a 98.2% customer support satisfaction rating, demonstrating the company’s commitment to service excellence.
Awards and Recognitions: Ease.io's commitment to excellence was further validated by receiving over 132 accolades from G2, including "Best Meets Enterprise Requirements," "Best Support," "Highest Adoption," and "Best ROI."
Surge in App Reviews with High Ratings: In 2023, EASE saw a 75% increase in app reviews, averaging a 4.5-star rating from hundreds of users, reflecting the high quality and reliability of its solutions.
As Ease.io moves forward, it remains dedicated to empowering manufacturers and their frontlines with cutting-edge, digital solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, safety, and quality. The achievements of 2023 are not just milestones but steppingstones to future advancements and further expansion.
"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers and team for a year filled with remarkable achievements and shared successes," remarked Eric Stoop, CEO of Ease.io. "As we progress into 2024, we are committed to introducing new product developments that will maintain our momentum and deliver substantial value and operational enhancements to our customers."
To kick-off an exciting year ahead, Ease.io launched a new web experience offering a wealth of fresh content, news, and bespoke tools. To access, please visit www.ease.io.
About Ease.io
Ease.io’s cloud-based SaaS solution for manufacturers, EASE, digitally connects and automates critical plant floor work processes, including audits, inspections, task assignments, data collection, and more. Dana, Tenneco, Eaton, and other leading manufacturers in 40+ countries, use EASE to drive quality, safety, productivity, and compliance. Founded in 1986, Ease.io is headquartered in San Clemente, California. For more information, please visit www.ease.io.
About Luminate Capital
Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies, based in San Francisco. Luminate’s portfolio of market leaders has included Axonify, Conexiom, Compliance & Risks, StarCompliance, Quantivate, Thought Industries and Suralink. For more information, please visit luminatecapital.com.
