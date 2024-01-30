Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Battery AI: A Self-Learning System for Global Electrification”
A new white paper reveals the inner workings of Tanktwo’s machine-learning capabilities and how the dynamic system will create a global market to turn batteries from an expense to an investment asset.
Sunnyvale, CA, January 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 30 patents, releases a new white paper, ”Battery AI: A Self-Learning System for the Next Stage of Global Electrification.”
The company’s Battery AI technology goes beyond making batteries work more efficiently. It has a much broader implication as the foundation of its data-driven asset optimization capabilities, which will make electrification at a global scale practical and viable financially and operationally.
“We can develop new economic models thanks to access to more data, a better understanding of variants (e.g., battery chemistry), and more tightly controlled parameters,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “They, in turn, will make it possible to understand the ROI of various power and electrification investments — creating a market where batteries become assets that can be traded in an open and efficient market system.”
The white paper discusses the inner workings of the self-learning algorithm, how a battery predictive model will provide the visibility to turn batteries from an expense into an investment, and how the dynamic system fueled by a continuous learning loop improves over time.
Download the white paper at https://tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
The company’s Battery AI technology goes beyond making batteries work more efficiently. It has a much broader implication as the foundation of its data-driven asset optimization capabilities, which will make electrification at a global scale practical and viable financially and operationally.
“We can develop new economic models thanks to access to more data, a better understanding of variants (e.g., battery chemistry), and more tightly controlled parameters,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “They, in turn, will make it possible to understand the ROI of various power and electrification investments — creating a market where batteries become assets that can be traded in an open and efficient market system.”
The white paper discusses the inner workings of the self-learning algorithm, how a battery predictive model will provide the visibility to turn batteries from an expense into an investment, and how the dynamic system fueled by a continuous learning loop improves over time.
Download the white paper at https://tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
Contact
TanktwoContact
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Ling Wong
646-373-3741
tanktwo.com
Categories