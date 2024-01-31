Announcing 2024 Border Security & Intelligence Summit
The 12th annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit will be held on April 24-25, 2024 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 12th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on April 24-25, 2024. The Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across the DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia for in-depth discussions on the integration and utilization of border intelligence capabilities to ensure future mission success in the all-domain operating environment.
At this forum, senior level leaders from the across the USG will detail intelligence strategies & solutions toward combating transnational organized crime, illicit trade & travel, human smuggling/trafficking, & other threats to the U.S. Homeland. As the dangers presented by terrorism and organized crime continue to grow, and as the U.S. continues to see an influx of illicit drug smuggling and transborder crime, border security agencies must consistently adapt to address new and evolving challenges.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· Pete R. Flores, Acting Deputy Commissioner, CBP
· HON Blas Nuñez-Neto, Assistant Secretary for Border & Immigration Policy, DHS
· Jason D. Owens, Chief of the Border Patrol, USBP
· Gloria I. Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent- RGV Sector, CBP
· Katrina W. Berger, Executive Associate Director, Homeland Security Investigations- ICE
· Sonny Bhagowalia, SES, Chief Information Officer, CBP
· Theresa Cardinal Brown, Senior Advisor, Immigration and Border Policy, Bipartisan Policy Center
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
· Fielding Current and Future Innovations to Detect & Identify Cross-Border Threats in Real-Time
· Strengthening Resources to Counter Increased Criminal Threats at the Southwest Border
· Facilitating Safe and Lawful Trade and Travel at Points of Entry across the U.S. Border
· Providing Policy Development across DHS to Strengthen U.S. Border Security
· Leveraging Generative AI to Improve Efficiency & Security at U.S. Borders & Ports
· Leveraging Intelligence to Investigate, Disrupt & Dismantle Transnational Criminal Organizations
· Enhancing U.S. Border Security through Innovation, Intelligence, Collaboration & Trust
· Increasing Vetting Capabilities & Streamlining Administrative Processes for Efficient & Safe Migration
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DHA, IC, Federal Agencies, Academia and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 12th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at border.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://bordersecuritysummit.dsigroup.org/
Categories