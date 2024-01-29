GoFit Promotes Mark Ish to President to Lead the Organization
GoFit, an authentic American, at-home fitness brand, announced today that Mark Ish, GoFit’s Executive Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to the position of President.
Tulsa, OK, January 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GoFit, an authentic American, at-home fitness brand, announced today that Mark Ish, GoFit’s Executive Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to the position of President. Mark’s leadership promises to be instrumental in further elevating GoFit as a leader of at-home fitness products on a worldwide scale.
Mark brings over 25 years of fitness industry experience to his new key role in GoFit’s leadership team. As President, Mark will be at the forefront in promoting and developing the GoFit brand by undertaking state-of-the-art industry research and using his keen fitness insights. Success is imminent with his extensive knowledge and experience of GoFit’s full range of fitness products for core, resistance training, muscle massage, yoga, athletics and trekking.
Founded in 1999, GoFit revolutionized at-home fitness, integrating high quality, innovative products with professional training and bold informative packaging. GoFit for Life.
Dean Butler
918-834-6200
gofit.net
