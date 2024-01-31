Lefton Family Takes Ownership of Psychological Associates
Second and third generation to lead the 65-year-old business into the future.
St. Louis, MO, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Siblings Jeff, Cindy and Brad Lefton announced they have taken ownership of Psychological Associates (PA), a company co-founded by their late father Dr. Robert Lefton and the late Dr. Victor Buzzotta in 1958. The siblings are now sole co-owners of the consulting company that improves business performance through its leadership and talent development services.
The company’s new single-family ownership consists of a 25-person team, with Dr. Lefton’s granddaughter Jessica Lefton being promoted to Director of Marketing and Communications. Dr. David Rowan was also promoted and named Head of Learning & Development. Former partner Ann Buzzotta, daughter of the late Dr. Buzzotta, plans to form her own Hawaii-based business.
“This news is meaningful because it ensures the continuity of our family’s 65-year-old business,” said co-owner Cindy Lefton. “It is important to us that we honor our father’s legacy by carrying it forward.”
PA plans to introduce several improvements to their services in the upcoming year: a new online platform to enhance coaching engagements through personalized resource sharing and progress tracking; a streamlined assessment process that allows consultants to spend more time on operational job fit and less time on report writing mechanics; and the web-based “Q4 Compass” client portal for real-time status updates throughout the client assessment process.
“The Lefton family is fully aligned with Psychological Associates’ focus on world-class solutions,” said PA’s CEO Clay Hildebrand. “Recent investments in our people and technology, underscored by the Lefton’s commitment to our success, make our organization well-positioned for the future.”
Psychological Associates
Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop, and retain their best leaders, enabling them to build exceptional organizations. Its exclusive Q4 Dimensional® Model of Behavior™ – an industry-renowned structure that categorizes observable actions into understandable groupings – inspires high performance while attaining comprehensive results. Consulting capabilities include talent assessment, leadership development, succession planning, people analytics, and executive coaching. Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, MO.
The company’s new single-family ownership consists of a 25-person team, with Dr. Lefton’s granddaughter Jessica Lefton being promoted to Director of Marketing and Communications. Dr. David Rowan was also promoted and named Head of Learning & Development. Former partner Ann Buzzotta, daughter of the late Dr. Buzzotta, plans to form her own Hawaii-based business.
“This news is meaningful because it ensures the continuity of our family’s 65-year-old business,” said co-owner Cindy Lefton. “It is important to us that we honor our father’s legacy by carrying it forward.”
PA plans to introduce several improvements to their services in the upcoming year: a new online platform to enhance coaching engagements through personalized resource sharing and progress tracking; a streamlined assessment process that allows consultants to spend more time on operational job fit and less time on report writing mechanics; and the web-based “Q4 Compass” client portal for real-time status updates throughout the client assessment process.
“The Lefton family is fully aligned with Psychological Associates’ focus on world-class solutions,” said PA’s CEO Clay Hildebrand. “Recent investments in our people and technology, underscored by the Lefton’s commitment to our success, make our organization well-positioned for the future.”
Psychological Associates
Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop, and retain their best leaders, enabling them to build exceptional organizations. Its exclusive Q4 Dimensional® Model of Behavior™ – an industry-renowned structure that categorizes observable actions into understandable groupings – inspires high performance while attaining comprehensive results. Consulting capabilities include talent assessment, leadership development, succession planning, people analytics, and executive coaching. Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, MO.
Contact
Psychological AssociatesContact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
www.q4solutions.com
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-7771
www.q4solutions.com
Categories