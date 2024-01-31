PromoStandards Announces Its 2024 Tech Summit Keynote Speakers
Bethlehem, PA, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards is pleased to announce Stephen Reynolds, Andrew Larsen, and Jana Markowitz are the keynote speakers for the 2024 Tech Summit. The second annual networking event, taking place at the Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida, from February 5 to February 7, 2024, anticipates 200 attendees from over 75 companies.
Stephen Reynolds, CIPP/US, CISSP, Partner at McDermott Will & Emery, will present AI & Cybersecurity Legal Trends on Monday.
A former computer programmer and IT analyst, Reynolds leverages his computer background to assist clients in matters involving data security, privacy, artificial intelligence, and computer forensic investigations. He responds to cybersecurity incidents such as ransomware attacks, business email compromise attacks, data breaches, and funds transfer fraud. Additionally, he represents clients in litigation and regulatory investigations regarding data security, privacy, and technology matters from the trial court level and through the highest levels of appeals.
Andrew Larsen, Ph.D., Director of Data Science at Jobcase, Inc., will present Generating Value from Data: Building a Data Science Practice on Tuesday.
Larsen is a Data Science and Analytics expert with 12 years of experience in the technology and R&D industries. His Ph.D. is in Cognitive Psychology with an emphasis on quantitative methods and experimental design, which includes measurement multivariate statistics, system evaluation, and machine learning. He’s worked for software companies spanning a variety of industries, with projects ranging from operations forecasting and business intelligence to building machine learning models into products.
Jana Markowitz, Founder & Principal Consultant of The Collective Mind, will present What Makes Projects Fail? on Wednesday.
Markowitz, who began her career as a systems engineer, has 15 years of experience as a technology consultant and organizational change professional. Through coaching, consulting, and training services, she helps clients in technical professions develop people skills. She specializes in helping IT organizations with professional development, change management, and vendor relationship management.
People are still able to register for the 2024 Tech Summit. To register, book a hotel reservation, or view the full agenda, please go to https://promostandards.org/2024-Technology-Summit.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
