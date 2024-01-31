Bliss Coaching and Wellness opens New Hampshire Office
Keene, NH, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shae Goodell and Jocelyn Ashlee, co-founders of Bliss Coaching and Wellness, a holistic and alternative health care studio, are excited to announce the opening of their new office in Keene, New Hampshire at 310 Marlboro Street, suite 229 on February 1, 2024.
With a unique focus on holistic, alternative, and integrative health care solutions, the studio specializes in trauma-informedd care to support women and moms who are feeling overwhelmed and burned out, especially coming out of a years long pandemic. Bliss Coaching and Wellness understands the immense pressure that women and mothers face in today’s fast-paced society. Their mission is to provide trauma-informed care for those looking to transform their lives by supporting them in achieving optimal physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.
In addition to their signature program, Chaos to Calm Inner Makeover™ coaching program for women, Bliss Coaching and Wellness offers a variety of services to support its clients including:
Private and small group therapy and coaching programs
Ayurveda Health Conseling
Somatic Therapy and Yoga Therapy
Energy Healing and Energy Coach Training
Neuroscience and Brain Health Coaching
Sound Healing Therapy
Thai Yoga Body Work Therapy
Yoga, meditation, mindfulness and breathwork - coaching and training
Women’s Boudoir Retreat in Killington, Vermont in April 2024
Inner Peace retreat in Lefkada, Greece in September 2024
Day and weekend retreats throughout the year
Monthly self-care workshops for Women the last Saturday of every month from 11-1 - these are donation-based.
Professional trainings in yoga, meditation, breathwork, mindfulness, Reiki, sound healing, Ayurveda, and more...
Whether through virtual or in-person sessions, workshops, or retreat experiences, working one on one or in a small group, clients can now access their unique approach to mind-body medicine in a more convenient location. Services are available by appointment only.
“After seven years in the industry and 20 years living in the Keene area it was time to introduce this type of healing practice to the area,” says co-founder, of Bliss Coaching and Wellness, Shae Goodell, “We know that traditional medical and mental health practitioners will always play a role in healing and well-being, we know from personal and direct experience from our clients that people are looking for other options and we are here to offer them, and we are thrilled to be on eof the first studios of its kind in the area to offer the array of services available.”
To schedule a session, visit the Bliss Coaching and Wellness website at www.blisscoachingandwellness.com or contact them directly at 603.831.3238.
Contact
Bliss Coaching and WellnessContact
Shae Goodell
603-831-3238
www.blisscoachingandwellness.com
