Freezin’ for a Reason: Big Water Marina Hosts the 3rd Annual Polar Bear Jump & Makes a Splash to Support the Red Fez Shrine Club of Anderson
This February, Big Water Marina will celebrate hosting the 3rd Annual Polar Bear Jump organized by the Red Fez Shrine Club of Anderson.
Starr, SC, January 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Supporters will gather at Big Water Marina & Campground for another reason to be freezin’ during the Red Fez Shrine Club of Anderson’s 3rd Annual Polar Bear Jump on Saturday, February 17. All proceeds for the event are used to raise awareness and funds to support our local Shrine Club and their mission. This year’s event welcomes a new presenting sponsor, Wings Etc.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our third annual Polar Bear Jump at Big Water Marina,” says Kenny Slawson, President of Anderson Red Fez. “This year, we’re debuting a lot of exciting new developments including a brand new logo design and our first ever presenting sponsor! We are so grateful to Wings Etc for supporting this cause and we feel like our rebrand truly signifies the growth we’ve been able to achieve as well as all our future plans for this community event.”
This year, organizers are looking forward to hosting a record-breaking event. "From last year's total, we were able to donate an impressive $6,500! This year, we're aiming even higher—over $8,000," says Ben Wright, event organizer.
Participants can sign up to take the plunge for just $30—fees include a free Polar Bear Jump t-shirt, a gold medal, and a swag bag full of goodies! Any interested members must sign an event waiver and submit the form via email to AndersonRedFez@gmail.com. Spectators are also encouraged to come out and support the cause for free. The day will kick-off at 10:00 AM with day-of registration & check-in for participants, and the “jump” will begin at 11:00 AM.
All guests are invited to stick around after the main event to warm up and hang out. Event organizers have been hard at work planning additional activities for the day, including tastings and a full bar provided by Palmetto Distillery, food and drinks from Typsy Tavern food truck, fundraising raffles with prizes donated by Big Water Marina and Palmetto Distillery, and more. Full event details can be found by visiting the Facebook event page linked below.
Visit the Facebook event page & RSVP here: https://bit.ly/polar-jump-2024
Polar Bear Jump waiver for participants: https://bit.ly/jump-waiver-2024
Sponsorship opportunities: https://bit.ly/jump-sponsor-2024
For questions and more information, please contact:
Ben Wright
Event Organizer
(864) 359-0216
Ashley Taylor
864-226-3339
https://www.bigwatermarina.com/
