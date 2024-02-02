Semantic Web Company Presents the PoolParty Summit 2024
Boston, MA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Semantic Web Company (SWC) is happy to announce the third edition of the PoolParty Summit.
Taking place this year on March 19-21, the PoolParty Summit 2024 will span three days of virtual talks, presentations, demos, and the like.
Keeping up with today’s pressing topics, the Summit will explore how PoolParty users are adapting to the rapidly changing demands of digitalization with semantic technologies and AI.
The PoolParty Summit 2024 will have presentations and roundtables on two main themes:
Artificial Intelligence: Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) took 2023 by storm. Despite their popularity, many worry about the risks they pose. This PoolParty Summit offers up another alternative called Explainable AI, which combines the strengths of LLMs with the trustworthiness of Semantic AI.
ESG: The PoolParty team is keeping a watchful eye on Environmental - Social - Governance (ESG) and we’re using the Summit to spread the word on it. We’ll have presentations and panels that answer some of these key questions: Which ESG regulations are expected of companies in the coming years? How can Semantic AI help overcome the challenges to roll out a successful corporate strategy?
And of course, there will be plenty of PoolParty product updates and tech deep dives.
The PoolParty Summit has a stacked roster of speakers from Oxford University Press, Takeda, CABI, NASA JPL, and more. With over 20 talks prepared, there is surely something for everyone at the PoolParty Summit 2024.
More information about this free event can be found at
https://registration.poolparty.biz
Contact
Semantic Web CompanyContact
Angela DaSilva
+43(0)1 4021235
www.poolparty.biz
