Semantic Web Company Presents the PoolParty Summit 2024

Taking place this year on March 19-21, the PoolParty Summit 2024 will span three days of presentations, demos, and roundtables. The Summit will explore how PoolParty users are adapting to the rapidly changing demands of digitalization with semantic technologies, AI, and LLMs. The event will feature plenty of opportunities to hear about PoolParty product developments.