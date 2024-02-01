BC Craft Announces Resignation of Board of Directors
Vancouver, Canada, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BC Craft Announces Resignation of Board of Directors, Executive Team
BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or collectively, the “Company”), announces the resignation of its Board of Directors and audit committee.
Effective January 19, 2024, Ms. Ilona Kiss has resigned from the Board of Directors and the Company’s audit committee. Effective January 26, Mr. Brett Walker and Mr. Anthony Laud have resigned from both the Company’s Board of Directors and audit committee. Additionally on January 26, Mr. Walker resigned as interim CEO and Mr. Laud resigned as Chief Financial Officer.
BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd., (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or collectively, the “Company”), announces the resignation of its Board of Directors and audit committee.
Effective January 19, 2024, Ms. Ilona Kiss has resigned from the Board of Directors and the Company’s audit committee. Effective January 26, Mr. Brett Walker and Mr. Anthony Laud have resigned from both the Company’s Board of Directors and audit committee. Additionally on January 26, Mr. Walker resigned as interim CEO and Mr. Laud resigned as Chief Financial Officer.
Contact
Avro Capital Corp.Contact
Brett Walker
604-366-7460
Brett Walker
604-366-7460
Categories