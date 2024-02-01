Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between A.D.A. Supplies & Leasing Services Inc. and Safety Supply Group
Bonaire, GA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition ofA.D.A Supplies & Leasing Services Inc. and Safety Supply Group.
A.D.A Supplies & Leasing Services Inc. is a reputable company specializing in wholesale distribution and retail services for a diverse range of products. The company primarily provides safety and industrial supplies, personal protective equipment (P.P.E, maintenance, repair, and operations (M.R.O.). AD.A. Supplies also cater to the needs of commercial businesses and federal government agencies.
Safety Supply Group is a prominent company that provides safety supplies for various industries. As a dedicated supplier, Safety Supply Group focuses on delivering high-quality safety products to enhance workplace safety and compliance. The company is looking to expand its operations to a second location.
The merger enables Safety Supply Group to offer a broader range of safety and industrial supplies, catering to the diverse needs of its customers. Through consolidating expertise from Safety Supply Group and A D A. Supplies & Leasing Services Inc, the combined entity is poised to provide unparalleled knowledge and support to clients. Integrating resources and capabilities will result in more etticient and streamlined operations.
We enjoyed working with the founder, Dee Cabrera, on this deal. There were some highs and lows throughout the process, but Dee was always optimistic and cheerful We are pleased that we secured an agreement that accomplished her goals and resulted in a productive transaction for all parties. We wish Dee the best in this next phase of life! - Justin Gottschalk, Senior Transaction Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
