Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between George W. Evans & Associates, Inc. and Nationwide Brokerage Solutions Insurance Agency, Inc.
Houston, TX, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George W. Evans & Associates, Inc., a distinguished Managing General Agent (MGA) and insurance wholesale agency is committed to delivering exceptional insurance solutions for individuals and businesses. Specializing in a wide array of individual and commercial insurance policies and providing unparalleled support for independent agents and brokers, the company stands as a beacon of excellence in the insurance industry.
With a focus on innovation and client-centric approaches, George W. Evans & Associates, Inc. has carved a niche in the market for its expertise in wholesale employee benefits insurance policies and non-subscriber worker's compensation coverage.
Nationwide Brokerage Solutions Insurance Agency, Inc. (NBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, is a leading wholesale broker and managing underwriter in the insurance industry. Renowned for providing market access, underwriting expertise, product development design, and administrative services, NIBS is a beacon of support for local insurance agents and carriers across the United States.
The acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Nationwide. By joining forces with George W. Evans & Associates, Inc. and Nationwide Brokerage Solutions Insurance Agency, Inc., the company is poised to set new standards in the insurance industry. This strategic alignment strengthens their ability to serve clients, support local agents, and drive innovation.
Our client Jim was great to work with throughout this entire process. We are extremely happy to achieve a successful transaction and hope he enjoys retirement." - Tony Gumieny, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
