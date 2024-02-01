CEE Program Alumni Among Top Scholars in Regeneron STS
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that seven of CEE’s Research Science Institute (RSI) 2023 alumni are among the top 40 finalists in the 2024 Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) science and math competition for high school seniors.
McLean, VA, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that seven of CEE’s Research Science Institute (RSI) 2023 alumni are among the top 40 finalists in the 2024 Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) science and math competition for high school seniors.
“These young scholars are building upon the extraordinary RSI experience as finalists,” said Joann DiGennaro, CEE President. “I am so very proud of these students who represent the future of U.S. global leadership in science and technology.”
The RSI alumni named as finalists are: Maryam Abdel-Azim, Central Bucks High School, PA; Alan Bu, Phillips Exeter Academy, NH; Sophie Chen, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, LA; Sarang Goel, Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, TX; Luke Huang, New Canaan High School, CT; Ekansh Mittal, Westview High School, OR; and Julianne Wu, University High School, CA.
Each student conducted original, innovative research at RSI, which is collaboratively sponsored with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). RSI is widely recognized as the most prestigious international summer research program in the world for high school students. To date, over 3,000 high school students representing every U.S. state and 61 nations have experienced RSI. CEE alumni enjoy networking and enrichment activities throughout their collegiate and professional careers. CEE’s RSI will be in session from June 23 to August 3, 2024, on the campus of MIT.
The top 40 Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists were selected from 300 scholars and 2,162 entrants. The finalists represent 36 schools across 19 states and were chosen based on their projects’ scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders. Each finalist is awarded at least $25,000. Finalist projects cover disciplines of science including animal sciences, behavioral and social sciences, biochemistry, bioengineering, cellular and molecular biology, chemistry, computational biology and bioinformatics, earth and planetary science, engineering, computer science, animal sciences, physics, plant sciences, and space science.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
“These young scholars are building upon the extraordinary RSI experience as finalists,” said Joann DiGennaro, CEE President. “I am so very proud of these students who represent the future of U.S. global leadership in science and technology.”
The RSI alumni named as finalists are: Maryam Abdel-Azim, Central Bucks High School, PA; Alan Bu, Phillips Exeter Academy, NH; Sophie Chen, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, LA; Sarang Goel, Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, TX; Luke Huang, New Canaan High School, CT; Ekansh Mittal, Westview High School, OR; and Julianne Wu, University High School, CA.
Each student conducted original, innovative research at RSI, which is collaboratively sponsored with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). RSI is widely recognized as the most prestigious international summer research program in the world for high school students. To date, over 3,000 high school students representing every U.S. state and 61 nations have experienced RSI. CEE alumni enjoy networking and enrichment activities throughout their collegiate and professional careers. CEE’s RSI will be in session from June 23 to August 3, 2024, on the campus of MIT.
The top 40 Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists were selected from 300 scholars and 2,162 entrants. The finalists represent 36 schools across 19 states and were chosen based on their projects’ scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders. Each finalist is awarded at least $25,000. Finalist projects cover disciplines of science including animal sciences, behavioral and social sciences, biochemistry, bioengineering, cellular and molecular biology, chemistry, computational biology and bioinformatics, earth and planetary science, engineering, computer science, animal sciences, physics, plant sciences, and space science.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
Contact
Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)Contact
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Categories