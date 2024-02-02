Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Awnclean U.S.A., Inc. and The Valcourt Group
Tampa, FL, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Awnclean U.S.A., Inc. is a leading full-service general cleaning and maintenance company renowned for exceptional service in Florida since 1989. The company specializes in various specialty cleaning services, adapting its offerings to meet the unique requirements of its diverse clientele. Awnclean U.S.A., Inc. is notable for its comprehensive solutions to enhance commercial spaces’ cleanliness and efficiency, ranging from routine janitorial services to specialized tasks like pressure washing, awning and canopy cleaning, window cleaning, and more.
The Valcourt Group, recognized as the leading commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services provider, continuously redefines industry standards through its exceptional service quality. By fostering collaborative relationships with property owners and managers, The Valcourt Group delivers a thorough and integrated approach to maintaining and enhancing the exterior aspects of buildings.
This strategic merger unites The Valcourt Group’s unparalleled proficiency in commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning with Awnclean U.S.A., Inc.’s comprehensive general cleaning and maintenance expertise. This collaboration creates a powerhouse in commercial facilities management, offering a full spectrum of services with augmented capabilities and a steadfast commitment to excellence.
Reflecting on the merger, Justin Gottschalk, Senior Transaction Associate at Benchmark International, shared, “Working with Paul and Amy throughout the Benchmark process was incredibly rewarding. Their openness to learning and adaptability during challenging times, especially throughout the pandemic, was commendable. Our diligent market exploration led us to a perfect valuation and partnership fit alignment. We’re excited for Paul and Amy as they embark on this new chapter, and we extend our best wishes to all parties involved in this venture.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
The Valcourt Group, recognized as the leading commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services provider, continuously redefines industry standards through its exceptional service quality. By fostering collaborative relationships with property owners and managers, The Valcourt Group delivers a thorough and integrated approach to maintaining and enhancing the exterior aspects of buildings.
This strategic merger unites The Valcourt Group’s unparalleled proficiency in commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning with Awnclean U.S.A., Inc.’s comprehensive general cleaning and maintenance expertise. This collaboration creates a powerhouse in commercial facilities management, offering a full spectrum of services with augmented capabilities and a steadfast commitment to excellence.
Reflecting on the merger, Justin Gottschalk, Senior Transaction Associate at Benchmark International, shared, “Working with Paul and Amy throughout the Benchmark process was incredibly rewarding. Their openness to learning and adaptability during challenging times, especially throughout the pandemic, was commendable. Our diligent market exploration led us to a perfect valuation and partnership fit alignment. We’re excited for Paul and Amy as they embark on this new chapter, and we extend our best wishes to all parties involved in this venture.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories