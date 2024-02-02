Shaw 3 Law Firm, Led by Its Go-to Inland Empire DUI Lawyer Walter Shaw, Hit an Impressive Mark of Defending Over 1,000 Clients in Their Criminal Cases in Just 1 Year
Shaw 3 Law Firm with its leading DUI Lawyer Walter Shaw, continues to boast client's confidence in their criminal case through Shaw 3 Law Firm's litigation, negotiation, and defense.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, February 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shaw 3 Law Firm with its leading go-to Inland Empire DUI Lawyer Walter Shaw, continues to spark great interest in the local Inland Empire community. With their impressive track record of having successfully handling over 1,000 criminal cases through litigation, negotiation, and the defense on behalf of their clients, they have been a great force not to be reckoned with within the local San Bernardino county legal community.
A law firm Specializing in DUI/DWI Defense and handling other criminal matters, Shaw 3 Law Firm has shown a reputation to brief you on your constitutional rights throughout the police officer investigation process. For DUI cases they will cover aspects like if the initial traffic stop was lawful, whether the questioning was lawful, whether the Field Sobriety Tests was conducted properly and lawfully, whether the Pre-Arrest Breath Test was conducted properly and lawfully, whether the Post-Arrest blood/breath test was conducted properly and lawfully, and whether the arrest lawful.
Shaw 3 Law Firm and its leading go-to Inland Empire DUI Lawyer, Walter Shaw, is the firm to deeply consider if ever in a position of facing a DUI or other criminal charges.
A law firm Specializing in DUI/DWI Defense and handling other criminal matters, Shaw 3 Law Firm has shown a reputation to brief you on your constitutional rights throughout the police officer investigation process. For DUI cases they will cover aspects like if the initial traffic stop was lawful, whether the questioning was lawful, whether the Field Sobriety Tests was conducted properly and lawfully, whether the Pre-Arrest Breath Test was conducted properly and lawfully, whether the Post-Arrest blood/breath test was conducted properly and lawfully, and whether the arrest lawful.
Shaw 3 Law Firm and its leading go-to Inland Empire DUI Lawyer, Walter Shaw, is the firm to deeply consider if ever in a position of facing a DUI or other criminal charges.
Contact
Shaw 3 Law FirmContact
Walter Shaw
951-263-0412
https://www.shaw3lawfirm.com/
Walter Shaw
951-263-0412
https://www.shaw3lawfirm.com/
Categories