AAEON Release BOXER-6711-ADN, a DIN Rail PC Designed for Machine Making
When it comes to automation, solutions don’t get more versatile than the new BOXER-6711-ADN.
Taipei, Taiwan, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading provider of integrated Industry 4.0 solutions, has released the BOXER-6711-ADN, a DIN Rail Embedded Box PC available with Intel Atom® x7211E, Intel® Processor N200, or Intel® Processor N50 CPUs. The BOXER-6711-ADN is equipped with the rugged characteristics that have come to represent AAEON’s fanless Box PC range, including an incredibly compact 48mm x 190mm x 124mm body with a DIN rail mount for easy, low-profile deployment.
Designed as an automation control solution for the development of industrial machine maker applications, the BOXER-6711-ADN is mechanically robust, with a number of features facilitating its deployment in industrial settings such as factories. The most prominent of these features is the PC’s -20°C to 60°C temperature range, which is joined by a wide power input of 9V to 36V via 3-pin terminal block.
With a fanless design, the BOXER-6711-ADN protects against environmental contaminants such as dust, while also boasting advanced safeguards against over/under-voltage currents and short-circuits, which allows data to remain safe even when deployed in premises with unstable power supplies.
The BOXER-6711-ADN is equipped with a variety of strategically placed communication ports conducive to its target vertical market, such as three DB-9 ports, all supporting RS-232/422/485 function, along its top ridge, and a DB-15 port on its bottom ridge for DIO function. The PC’s side panel contains dual RJ-45 ports for Intel® I226 running at 2.5GbE, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two USB 2.0 ports apiece. For display, the machine hosts two HDMI ports, which could be useful for incorporating HMI elements to industrial settings. Overall, the BOXER-6711-ADN’s range of interfaces make it the ideal PC to facilitate a number of different types of interaction with other devices, PLCs, or SCADA systems.
As has become standard for AAEON’s system-level product portfolio, the BOXER-6711-ADN grants users a flexible range of storage options, with support for both SATA HDDs and an M.2 2280 M-Key being joined by a full-size Mini Card and a SIM card slot.
The BOXER-6711-ADN is now available for order via AAEON’s contact form.
For more information about the BOXER-6711-ADN, please visit its product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
