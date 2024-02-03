Hemingway District Shops Give Tokens of Love on Saturday, February 10, 2024
Chicago, IL, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local business owners in Oak Park’s historic Hemingway District (North & South) invite Oak Parkers and neighboring friends to come out and celebrate love in the Hemingway District. Friends and visitors may stroll, eat, and shop throughout the neighborhood and pick up a complimentary "Token of Love" at participating businesses. From chocolates to Valentine’s stations…. giveaways and discounts, there’s a token of love for all ages. Times are as follows:
- A Family Fun Walk - 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- An Evening Walk - 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Participating Shops and Businesses include:
Amelié Café – 103 S. Oak Park Ave.
Brewpoint Oak Park – 163 S. Oak Park Ave.
Candycopia - 717 Lake St.
Club Pilates Oak Park – 704 Lake St.
Collaboration for Early Childhood – 171 S. Oak Park Ave. #B
Ernest Hemingway Foundation – 339 N. Oak Park Ave.
Festive Collective - 159 S Oak Park Ave.
Garland Flowers - 137 S Oak Park Ave.
Grape Leaves Restaurant – 129 S. Oak Park Ave.
IL Vicolo Trattoria – 116 N. Oak Park Ave.
Lively Athletics -109 N Oak Park Ave.
Maya Del Sol – 144 S. Oak Park Ave.
Mulata Kitchen – 136 N. Oak Park Ave.
MyEyeDr – 122 N. Oak Park Ave.
Olive & Well - 133 N Oak Park Ave.
R Titus Designs – 143 S. Oak Park Ave.
Remax in the Village – 189 S. Oak Park Ave
Selleria Veneta - 139 N Oak Park Ave.
Spilt Milk Pastry – 811 S. Blvd.
The Beautiful Life XO - 807 South Blvd.
Trends Consignment - 810 North Blvd.
Village & Vessel – 135 N. Oak Park Ave.
Wednesday Journal & Growing Community Media – 141 S. Oak Park Ave.
The UPS Store Oak Park – 805 Lake Street
Yoga Loft Studios & Hot Yoga Oak Park - 115 N Oak Park Ave.
About the Hemingway District Oak Park:
The Hemingway district brings local businesses and community stakeholders together to promote economic growth by creating new opportunities and cultivating meaningful partnerships and connections. Their goal is to improve the quality of life and economic vitality in the Hemingway district. Named for Ernest Hemingway, an Oak Park native, this transit-oriented business district is perfect for strolling, biking and experiencing locally owned specialty shops, restaurants and services– all steps from the CTA Green Line Oak Park station. Contact: hemingwaydistrictop@gmail.com
Contact
Joy Pappas
312-371-7066
www.selleriaveneta.com
