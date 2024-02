BDA Partners Announces 2024 Promotions

New York, NY, February 01, 2024 --( PR.com )-- BDA Partners is positioning for medium term growth across all its markets.They will promote their best employees, to build on their leadership position, serving clients across Asia and beyond.They’re happy to announce a strong slate of promotions for 2024.Please join them in congratulating these 23 bankers and staff who have been promoted as of January 1.Promoted to Managing DirectorJyotin Gagrani MumbaiPromoted to DirectorRishi Das SingaporeKunal Dattani MumbaiKevin Lu ShanghaiPromoted to VPMark Cerelli SingaporeOlivia Feng New YorkEddie Kuo ShanghaiAndrew Tanoto SingaporeMai Truong TokyoShubham Verma MumbaiNils Weng LondonSangHyuk Yoon SeoulMeng Zhang ShanghaiPromoted to AssociateShuying Chen ShanghaiSian Crowder New YorkTeddy Kim SeoulSeongsik Nam SeoulGermaine See LondonRebecca Zhou Hong KongOperations and AdministrationSarah Chong New York Administration & Marketing LeadYuiko Kawabata Tokyo Operations & HR ManagerMina Fukada Tokyo Administration Lead, TokyoReina Quek Singapore Administration Manager, SingaporeThey’re excited to watch all these colleagues evolve in their new roles, and they look forward to exploiting a strong transaction pipeline in 2024.About BDA PartnersBDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com