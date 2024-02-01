BDA Partners Announces 2024 Promotions
New York, NY, February 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is positioning for medium term growth across all its markets.
They will promote their best employees, to build on their leadership position, serving clients across Asia and beyond.
They’re happy to announce a strong slate of promotions for 2024.
Please join them in congratulating these 23 bankers and staff who have been promoted as of January 1.
Promoted to Managing Director
Jyotin Gagrani Mumbai
Promoted to Director
Rishi Das Singapore
Kunal Dattani Mumbai
Kevin Lu Shanghai
Promoted to VP
Mark Cerelli Singapore
Olivia Feng New York
Eddie Kuo Shanghai
Andrew Tanoto Singapore
Mai Truong Tokyo
Shubham Verma Mumbai
Nils Weng London
SangHyuk Yoon Seoul
Meng Zhang Shanghai
Promoted to Associate
Shuying Chen Shanghai
Sian Crowder New York
Teddy Kim Seoul
Seongsik Nam Seoul
Germaine See London
Rebecca Zhou Hong Kong
Operations and Administration
Sarah Chong New York Administration & Marketing Lead
Yuiko Kawabata Tokyo Operations & HR Manager
Mina Fukada Tokyo Administration Lead, Tokyo
Reina Quek Singapore Administration Manager, Singapore
They’re excited to watch all these colleagues evolve in their new roles, and they look forward to exploiting a strong transaction pipeline in 2024.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
They will promote their best employees, to build on their leadership position, serving clients across Asia and beyond.
They’re happy to announce a strong slate of promotions for 2024.
Please join them in congratulating these 23 bankers and staff who have been promoted as of January 1.
Promoted to Managing Director
Jyotin Gagrani Mumbai
Promoted to Director
Rishi Das Singapore
Kunal Dattani Mumbai
Kevin Lu Shanghai
Promoted to VP
Mark Cerelli Singapore
Olivia Feng New York
Eddie Kuo Shanghai
Andrew Tanoto Singapore
Mai Truong Tokyo
Shubham Verma Mumbai
Nils Weng London
SangHyuk Yoon Seoul
Meng Zhang Shanghai
Promoted to Associate
Shuying Chen Shanghai
Sian Crowder New York
Teddy Kim Seoul
Seongsik Nam Seoul
Germaine See London
Rebecca Zhou Hong Kong
Operations and Administration
Sarah Chong New York Administration & Marketing Lead
Yuiko Kawabata Tokyo Operations & HR Manager
Mina Fukada Tokyo Administration Lead, Tokyo
Reina Quek Singapore Administration Manager, Singapore
They’re excited to watch all these colleagues evolve in their new roles, and they look forward to exploiting a strong transaction pipeline in 2024.
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Categories