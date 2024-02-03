Sharon H. Smoot Joins CEE’s Board of Trustees
McLean, VA, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that Sharon H. Smoot has joined CEE’s Board of Trustees. She has served as president of BWXT’s Nuclear Operations Group, Inc., headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. BWXT is a Fortune 1000 manufacturing and engineering company.
CEE’s President Joann DiGennaro said, “Ms. Smoot exemplifies excellence with her proven executive leadership in large, complex industrial and naval operations.”
Smoot has devoted more than 30 years of her civilian career to the U.S. Navy, including serving as executive director for logistics, maintenance, and industrial operations for the Naval Sea Systems Command. She also previously held positions in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
Smoot has earned many awards and honors, including the Department of the Navy Civilian Distinguished Service Award, NAVSEA Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Presidential Rank Award. She holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University.
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
