Real Estate Attorney Edward Canterbury Elevated as Henderson Franklin’s Next Managing Lawyer
Fort Myers, FL, February 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce the election of Edward Canterbury as Managing Lawyer for a three-year term beginning in May. Since his arrival at Henderson Franklin in 2005, Canterbury has showcased his exceptional leadership skills, previously serving on the firm’s Executive Committee, leading both the Associate and Expansion Committees, and contributing significantly to the Recruiting Committee. He shares,
“Assuming the role of Managing Lawyer at Henderson Franklin during our firm's centennial year is an extraordinary honor. Guided by the lessons of our past and fueled by the promise of the future, I am dedicated to steering Henderson Franklin toward continued success and growth into the next century. Together, we will embrace innovation, adapt to evolving landscapes, and seize opportunities to serve our clients and our community with distinction.”
A Florida Bar Board Certified Real Estate legal expert, Canterbury represents a diverse clientele, including developers, builders, governmental agencies, lending institutions, non-profit corporations, and national title insurance underwriters. His practice spans commercial and residential development, acquisitions, finance, survey matters, title insurance, and commercial leases. Canterbury’s exemplary performance in real estate law has earned him widespread respect and recognition, including being named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated and a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers.
Canterbury’s dedication extends beyond the legal realm, as evidenced by his active involvement in various community organizations. A proud member and past president of the Southwest Florida Real Estate Council, and member of the Real Estate Investment Society, he remains engaged in shaping the local real estate landscape. He has also generously dedicated his time and expertise to the Executive Committee Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Inc., embodying the spirit of giving back to the community.
Canterbury received his law degree from Ohio Northern University, summa cum laude and his undergraduate degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. He may be reached at 239.344.1275 or via email at edward.canterbury@henlaw.com.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Canterbury or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
