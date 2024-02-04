Dress for Success Tampa Bay Announces Naomi Hattaway as Interim Executive Director
Tampa, FL, February 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dress for Success Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering local women to achieve economic independence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Naomi Hattaway as its new Interim Director. Hattaway was selected for the leadership role following a comprehensive national search conducted with the assistance of a third-party recruiting agency.
Laurell Jones, Dress for Success Tampa Bay Board President, said, “I'm so excited about welcoming Naomi to our Dress for Success Tampa Bay family. She is extremely qualified, and I have the highest confidence in her ability to build upon the legacy of compassionate service to our clients. Naomi is a great fit and addition who will align with our values of empathy and respect for all.”
Hattaway said, “I am thrilled to have this opportunity to support Dress for Success Tampa Bay. The Dress for Success mission has a special place in my heart, from my own young adult life as a single mother without a college degree, several decades ago. Although Dress for Success wasn't available to me in Nebraska, I did have access to crucial career coaching and job skills training that was imperative to my own life and journey. It is an honor and privilege to step alongside the Dress for Success Tampa Bay team.”
In the wake of the loss of long-time Executive Director Katie McGill, the Board of Directors for Dress for Success Tampa Bay has implemented a comprehensive two-step strategy to facilitate a smooth transition to new leadership while paying tribute to McGill's outstanding legacy. Serving as the Interim Executive Director, Hattaway will assume leadership responsibilities and ensure a seamless transfer to the permanent Executive Director. Her first day was Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
Hattaway brings a wealth of experience in facilitating executive leadership transitions with impactful nonprofit organizations. As an accomplished leader with a proven track record in community engagement and nonprofit management, she is well-poised to guide the organization through this interim period.
Moving forward, the Board of Directors also is overseeing a deliberate and intentional search to identify a permanent Executive Director, who will continue to uphold the nonprofit’s mission of service.
Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has worked locally to empower women and help them achieve economic independence by providing professional attire, a network of support, career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools.
Dress for Success Tampa Bay relies on grants, donations, and fundraising events to continue offering programs and services locally. All donations are tax-deductible. Find more information about upcoming events and programs at https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/ or on social media @dressforsuccesstampabay.
