MPAI Publishes 5 Documents: 1 Draft for Community Comments, 3 Extensions, and 1 New Standard
Geneva, Switzerland, February 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 40th General Assembly (MPAI-40) approving the publication of a range of standards covering disparate technologies and application domains.
Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/mpai-hmc-specification/) is a draft published for Community Comments, the last step before publication. It includes a wide range of technologies available from existing MPAI standards to enable an Entity, i.e., a human or a machine, to hold a communication with Entities as humans do. Comments are due by 2024/02/19T23:59 UTC to secretariat@mpai.community.
The newly-approved Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/mpai-osd-specification/) V1.0 standard provides im-portant technologies enabling the digital representation of position and orientation of Audio and Visual Objects and their combinations in Scenes. The MPAI-OSD capabilities enhance usability of the new Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/mpai-mmc-specification/) V2.1 and Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-paf/mpai-paf-specification/) V1.1.
MPAI Metaverse Model – Architecture (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/) V1.1 updates the MMM- Architecture Metadata to streamline communication between the Processes of a Metaverse Instance and uses the new MPAI-MMM Scripting Language (MMM-Script) to represent a wide range of use cases.
MPAI is now offering an innovative way to access its new standards via the web:
MPAI-HMC: https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/mpai-hmc-specification/
MPAI-MMC: https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/mpai-mmc-specification/
MPAI-OSD: https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/mpai-osd-specification/
MPAI-PAF: https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-paf/mpai-paf-specification/
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
7. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
8. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
9. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
10. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
11. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
12. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
13. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
14. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
