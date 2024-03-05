Donniece Gooden on Hierophant Law's New Addition: Administrative Law Representation

In an ever-evolving legal landscape it is essential for law firms to not only respond to changes but to anticipate and embrace them. At the forefront of such innovation is Hierophant Law, under the adept leadership of Donniece Gooden. The firm is thrilled to announce a significant expansion in its services with the introduction of administrative law representation starting February. This move signifies Hierophant Law's unwavering commitment to meeting the complex and diverse needs of clients.