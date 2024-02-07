Mailmodo Launches State of Email 2024, Its Flagship Report, with Insights from 250+ Email Experts
Lewes, DE, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mailmodo, an email marketing platform known for simplifying AMP emails for higher conversions, has released the State of Email 2024, which covers tips and insights from 250+ email experts.
Every year, Mailmodo prepares this report to provide the email marketing community with a go-to resource that lists industry benchmarks about performance, projected trends for the upcoming year, and tips for boosting email ROI by experts. Last year, the State of Email 2023 received over 1500 downloads, 10k Reads, 400+ citations, and a feature in Statista.
“State of Email is our initiative to help email marketers across industries. It’s been especially valuable for strategy makers as it helps them make informed decisions based on original research and data. Based on the report, they can plan experiments, incorporate new ideas, and modify goals,” says Aquibur Rahman, CEO of Mailmodo, explaining how the State of Email adds value.
As last year was abuzz with AI, the State of Email 2024 also has added AI functionality. It includes an AI chatbot that can skim the entire report and fetch the required information within seconds. Using the Chatbot, readers can get the insight they need without reading the full report.
It was officially launched on Product Hunt on Jan. 31, 2024 and has already garnered 100+ downloads in a day. An important read for everyone leveraging emails for business, it helps create an outline for action items to improve email ROI.
Check it here: https://www.mailmodo.com/ebook/state-of-email/
Every year, Mailmodo prepares this report to provide the email marketing community with a go-to resource that lists industry benchmarks about performance, projected trends for the upcoming year, and tips for boosting email ROI by experts. Last year, the State of Email 2023 received over 1500 downloads, 10k Reads, 400+ citations, and a feature in Statista.
“State of Email is our initiative to help email marketers across industries. It’s been especially valuable for strategy makers as it helps them make informed decisions based on original research and data. Based on the report, they can plan experiments, incorporate new ideas, and modify goals,” says Aquibur Rahman, CEO of Mailmodo, explaining how the State of Email adds value.
As last year was abuzz with AI, the State of Email 2024 also has added AI functionality. It includes an AI chatbot that can skim the entire report and fetch the required information within seconds. Using the Chatbot, readers can get the insight they need without reading the full report.
It was officially launched on Product Hunt on Jan. 31, 2024 and has already garnered 100+ downloads in a day. An important read for everyone leveraging emails for business, it helps create an outline for action items to improve email ROI.
Check it here: https://www.mailmodo.com/ebook/state-of-email/
Contact
MailmodoContact
Zeeshan Akhtar
+1 262-600-2002
https://www.mailmodo.com/
Zeeshan Akhtar
+1 262-600-2002
https://www.mailmodo.com/
Categories