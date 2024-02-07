Cycle Brewing Hosts Shuffleboard Tournament Fundraiser for Florida Diabetes Camp
Cycle Brewing will host a fundraiser for kids with Type I Diabetes.
St. Petersburg, FL, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cycle Brewing will host a shuffleboard tournament, with 100% of entry fees and beer sales benefiting Sam Fuld’s Florida Diabetes Camp. The event will be held February 15, from 5-9:30pm at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Court. All experience levels encouraged to participate. Doubles and singles brackets are available, with entry fees of $50 for doubles and $25 for singles with cash prizes for first place in each division: $300 for doubles and $150 for singles. Merchandise is available and beer will be for sale, with 100% of sales going to Florida Diabetes Camp. Former Rays star player and current Phillies General Manager, Sam Fuld will be in attendance and a special commemorative bottle of Cycle Brewing’s world class barrel aged beer has been specially made for this event.
“We are supporting Florida Diabetes Camp to raise awareness of childhood diabetes and help these kids who are learning to manage their diabetes and live a healthier life. Sam Fuld is a family friend and has such integrity; it’s an honor to work with him on this cause,” says Doug Dozark, head brewer at Cycle Brewing.
At Florida Diabetes Camp, kids with Type I Diabetes can receive training from athletes with Type I Diabetes, as well as instructions on how to manage diabetes from Pediatric Endocrinologists, athletes and coaches. Kids also get a chance to meet other children with diabetes. More than just a camp, the organization’s goal is to provide a fun, safe, and educational experience for children with Type I Diabetes. The camps are held in locations throughout the state of Florida. Visit www.floridadiabetescamp.org to find a camp near you.
About Cycle Brewing
Cycle Brewing is a family-owned brewery and is the oldest brewery in St. Petersburg, Florida. Cycle’s lead brewer, Doug Dozark, uses a combination of science and creativity to create some of the industry’s best recipes. From clean, crisp pale ales to rich, flavorful barrel aged stouts, Cycle Brewing delivers incredible recipes that not only win awards, they are simply a pleasure to drink. To learn more visit www.cyclebrewing.com.
About Florida Diabetes Camp
Florida Diabetes Camp is much more than just “camp.” In addition to the usual recreational activities associated with camping, scheduled diabetes education sessions are conducted by pediatric endocrinologists and diabetes educators at all programs. Caring individuals provide motivation and support for the children to learn self-care, independence in diabetes management, and good self-esteem. We aim to provide a fun, safe, educational, and diabetes-friendly camp environment for children with type 1 diabetes and their families where they can gain the confidence, skills, and knowledge to achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.floridadiabetescamp.org.
