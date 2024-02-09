RX Japan Triumphs with Remarkable Visitor, Exhibitor Turnout at IJT Japan 2024

The recently concluded 35th International Jewellery Show (IJT) 2024 hosted by RX Japan was a success, recording huge participation from key players in the jewellery industry from various countries including Italy, USA, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Belize, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Korea, and more.