Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2024 Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit
National Harbor, MD, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Speakers and Discussion Topics have been announced for the 12th Annual Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on April 3-4, 2024. The Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across the DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia for in-depth discussions on the integration and utilization of unmanned/autonomous capabilities to ensure future mission success in the all-domain operating environment.
The Military Services have identified the integration and deployment of UxS capabilities as a key priority as the U.S. faces a variety of threats from rapidly advancing near-peer adversaries. Amid an era of strategic competition, DoD and the Military Services must accelerate the deployment of innovative strategies, priorities, and emerging research to best support the utilization of unmanned and autonomous systems to maintain technological and military superiority on the future battlefield.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· Driving the Timely Development & Delivery of Overmatch Capabilities to Enable the Army Enterprise: LTG Robert M Collins, USA, Principal Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army – (AL&T), Director, Army Acquisition Corps
· Promoting autonomous technological growth & integration to enable fleet mission success: Michael Stewart- SES, Director, Disruptive Capabilities Office, U.S. Navy
Designing & Advancing a Modernized USMC to Successfully Operate Through Innovative Concepts & Technologies: BGen Stephen Lightfoot, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, HQMC Combat Development & Integration
Driving Innovation to Support CENTCOM Mission Priorities: Schuyler Moore, HQE- Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Central Command
Integrating unmanned systems & Ai into maritime operations: CAPT Colin Corridan, USN, Commander, Task Force 59, U.S. 5th Fleet and CAPT David Fowler, USN, Director, C4F Maritime Operations Center, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command
Powering the Development & Deployment of Innovative Technologies to Support the Naval Fleet: CAPT Stephen C. Plew, USN, Director, NavalX, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development & Acquisition)
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://unmannedsystems.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
