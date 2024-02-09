Safe T Sleep® Sleepwrap® - Addressing Infant Sleep Safety Concerns
Auckland, New Zealand, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In response to the recent New Zealand Herald article last week highlighting the high rates of sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI) among Pacific babies, Safe T Sleep wishes to reaffirm its commitment to infant safety and support for all families.
The article underscores the importance of safe sleeping practices and the role of education in preventing these tragedies. Safe T Sleep recognizes the challenges faced by non-English speaking families and those without regular access to healthcare services. They are dedicated to bridging this gap by providing clear, accessible information about safe sleeping practices and the benefits of using their Sleepwrap. The product is simple, easy to use, economical and washable. Work and Income New Zealand often assists with the purchase of a Safe T Sleep Sleepwrap on recommendation from a health professional. The inventor has also written a book called Baby Wisdom, where many images are used to assist those where English is a second language.
The Safe T Sleep Sleepwrap has been designed to be used with positive, nurturing parenting skills with the safety and comfort of infants in mind. It is a user-friendly, versatile wrap suitable for most cots, bassinets, and beds, providing gentle movement restriction while allowing all natural and necessary movement at each stage of development for babies newborn-2yrs old. This product aims to foster a safer sleep environment for babies, which is especially crucial in communities where SUDI rates are alarmingly high.
Since Safe T Sleep's conception in 1976 and delivery onto the world market with the Sleepwrap in 1992, hundreds of thousands of babies worldwide have slept safely in the patented and *hospital clinically proven Safe T Sleep Sleepwrap with No reported fatalities, cot accidents or injuries.
Understanding the cultural nuances and diverse needs of New Zealand’s families, Safe T Sleep is committed to engaging with community leaders, healthcare providers, and other relevant organizations. Their goal is to ensure that safe sleep messages and resources are effectively communicated and accessible to all communities.
Safe T Sleep extends its support to ongoing research and community initiatives aimed at reducing the risk of SUDI. They are open to collaborations and partnerships that further the cause of infant safety and wellbeing across New Zealand.
Note to Editors: For more details on the New Zealand Herald article, please refer to their website: New Zealand Herald.
Contact
Safe T Sleep (NZ) LimitedContact
Miriam van Gisbergen
+64 (0) 9 2997589
https://www.safetsleep.com/
Miriam van Gisbergen
+64 (0) 9 2997589
https://www.safetsleep.com/
