Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Data Science Automation (DSA) and Blackford Capital
Canonsburg, PA, February 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition of Data Science Automation (DSA) and Blackford Capital.
Since 1993, Data Science Automation® (DSA) has been a premier automation systems integrator. They leverage commercial off-the-shelf tools to design and implement custom-engineered, complete, and highly adaptive solutions in laboratory automation, embedded/new product development, smart manufacturing, and test automation. The company provides extensive automation engineering, programming, consulting, and training services to dramatically improve research, manufacturing, government, and business operations.
Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower-middle-market companies, focusing on the manufacturing, industrial, and distribution sectors.
DSA is the first addition to Blackford’s PACIV platform, announced in June 2023. PACIV operates offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cork, Ireland, is a leading full-service provider of industrial process automation and systems integration, primarily for pharmaceutical and life sciences manufacturers. Adding Data Science Automation expands the platform’s North American operations, expands engineering and technology capabilities, and provides new customer opportunities globally.
“Have you heard the phrase, penny-wise but a pound-foolish? As a cost-conscious endeavor, I originally pursued a for sale by owner imitative to sell DSA. That was a waste of time and money unless you count the experience I gained that convinced me that a broker was necessary - maybe even more necessary in the case of pursuing a small business sale. Benchmark International’s team, market position, professionalism, coaching, and communication encouraged me to research my options. It took longer than expected, which is probably the case for every deal. What matters most is that Benchmark International found the right deal for me. Our buyer and advisor were recognized and awarded at the 22nd M&A Advisor ceremony in NYC for their professionalism, success, and contribution to the industry. I am glad to have been represented by Benchmark International, to benefit from the financial results they achieved, and to be part of a growth-minded team in the future.” - Richard M. Brueggman, CEO & President
“We are excited to welcome Data Science Automation as the first add-on acquisition to the PACIV industrial automation platform,” said Jeff Johnson, managing director at Blackford Capital and chairman of the board of PACIV. “This strategic acquisition brings enhanced engineering and training capabilities, a proven track record, and a team of talented professionals that complement our vision to expand our US footprint further.
“We could not be more excited about the opportunity ahead of Data Science Automation. Rich was excellent to work with and understood the value of having Benchmark International as a partner working to achieve his objectives. Our efforts allow us to secure the right buyer for the business. We are convinced that Data Science Automation will build significant value under the world-class automation expertise and leadership of PACIV, Blackford Capital’s portfolio company.” - Claudia Roecker, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
