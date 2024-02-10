Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Espresso Parts, LLC and Diversified Foodservice Supply, LLC
Lacey, WA, February 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Espresso Parts, LLC and Diversified Foodservice Supply, LLC. The target reason for the acquisition was strategic expansion.
Espresso Parts operates as an e-commerce supplier specializing in commercial coffee equipment. Since its establishment in 1993, the company has catered to businesses and individuals, offering a diverse range of products and services tailored to the coffee industry.
Diversified Foodservice Supply comprises a conglomerate of brands that provide commercial food service equipment and supplies. With a nationwide presence, the company boasts one of the most extensive product catalogs in the industry, catering to diverse needs and preferences across various sectors.
The synergies between the two parties were evident from the start of the conversations and led to an efficient deal completion timeline. Both the buyer’s and seller’s teams, alongside their advisors, churned through a quick yet intensive due diligence process. Both parties are incredibly pleased with the outcome.
“This deal was a prime example of the Benchmark International process proving its efficacy. It’s always great to see a seller find their perfect buyer – we wish both parties nothing but success moving forward.”- Transaction Associate Haden Buckman, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Espresso Parts operates as an e-commerce supplier specializing in commercial coffee equipment. Since its establishment in 1993, the company has catered to businesses and individuals, offering a diverse range of products and services tailored to the coffee industry.
Diversified Foodservice Supply comprises a conglomerate of brands that provide commercial food service equipment and supplies. With a nationwide presence, the company boasts one of the most extensive product catalogs in the industry, catering to diverse needs and preferences across various sectors.
The synergies between the two parties were evident from the start of the conversations and led to an efficient deal completion timeline. Both the buyer’s and seller’s teams, alongside their advisors, churned through a quick yet intensive due diligence process. Both parties are incredibly pleased with the outcome.
“This deal was a prime example of the Benchmark International process proving its efficacy. It’s always great to see a seller find their perfect buyer – we wish both parties nothing but success moving forward.”- Transaction Associate Haden Buckman, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories