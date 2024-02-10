Elder Law Attorney, Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq. & Expert on Senior Living Strategies, Star Bradbury, Join for a 3-Part Podcast Series on "Quality Aging"

Planning should be focused on quality of life & aging, not on death. Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq., a Florida Elder Law Attorney, joins Star Bradbury, a published Author and Expert on Senior Living Strategies the High Springs, Florida offices of Legally Remote, PLLC, for a 3-part Facebook Live Series entitled, "How To Make A Plan For Quality Aging."